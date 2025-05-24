Edcouch-Elsa ISD improves school safety in wake of Uvalde tragedy

Saturday marks exactly three years since 21 people were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The shooting got local, state and national attention.

One Rio Grande Valley school district explains how they improved their security since the shooting.

Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District first implemented their Guardian Program in 2023. That was after the Texas Legislature approved armed security guards at schools.

The district now has 10 armed "guardians," which are considered security personnel. They also added metal detectors and cameras.

"Actually, we were the first ones who implemented this program here in the RGV. From San Antonio south, we were the first ones," Edcouch-Elsa ISD Security Supervisor Leonel Hinojosa said.

The district says weapon incidents have dropped after those safety measures were implemented.