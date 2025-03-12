Edcouch-Elsa ISD school board to vote on consolidation plan

The Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District school board will be voting on possibly combining two of their middle schools into one.

It's the latest consolidation effort to hit the Rio Grande Valley. A school board meeting is set to take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the district administration building.

Leaders will vote on potentially closing PFC David Ybarra Middle School and combining it with Carlos Truan Junior High.

Over 800 students at both schools would be affected if board members decided to agree to the change.

David Ybarra Middle School currently only houses 6th grade students in the district. The rest of the 7th and 8th grade population are being housed at Carlos Truan Junior High.

Channel 5 News did reach out to the district to determine how much money the district would save if the schools merge and what will happen to David Ybarra Middle School if it closes. We have yet to hear back.

The district says if the schools merge, no teaching positions would be lost.

"Our 6th grade teachers would be moving to our 7th and 8th grade campus, and so we are really lucky to have our 6th grade teachers to be able to travel and be a part of the 7th and 8th grade campus," EEISD Public Relations and Parental Outreach Administrator Dr. Jesse Garza said.

If school board members go forward with their decision, a plan would be put in place to make sure every teacher and student is prepared for the following academic school year, which starts in August.