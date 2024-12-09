Edcouch-Elsa Rotary Club to hold Christmas parade
The holiday season is in full swing, and the Edcouch-Elsa Rotary Club will help usher in Christmas with its Christmas parade.
The Edcouch Elsa Rotary Club’s Annual Delta Area Christmas Parade will feature Channel 5 News’ Dina Herrera Garza as the Grand Marshall.
The event is set for Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.
Watch the video above for more information.
