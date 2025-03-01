Edcouch man dies in two-vehicle crash north of Edinburg

An Edcouch man died at the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Friday at around 11:50 p.m.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez, Steve Lee Castillo died at the scene after his 2006 Cadillac CTS collided with a GMC Denali at the intersection of FM 2812 and Uresti Road, north of Edinburg.

Hernandez said preliminary investigation revealed the Cadillac, driven by Castillo, was traveling eastbound on FM 2812, approaching Uresti Road, and the Denali was traveling westbound.

Castillo failed to maintain a single lane and drove onto the opposite lane, colliding with the GMC, according to Hernandez.

The driver of the GMC was transported to Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. Castillo died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.