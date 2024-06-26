Edcouch man receives 12 year prison sentence on child pornography charges
A 32-year-old Edcouch man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after using cryptocurrency to purchase and download child pornography, according to a news release.
Servando Diaz previously pleaded guilty to child pornography charges and was sentenced on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas.
Diaz downloaded child porn from links he purchased with cryptocurrency between Nov. 30, 2022, and Dec. 7, 2022.
A forensic search of Diaz’s devices turned up 360 videos and 178 photos depicting child pornography that “ranged in length, sadistic and masochistic files and bestiality,” the release stated.
The FBI conducted the investigation.
As part of his sentence, Diaz will register as a sex offender following his release, and will also serve 10 years of supervised release.
He will also have restricted access to the internet and children, the release added.
