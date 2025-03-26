Edcouch resident claims $2 million Powerball prize
An Edcouch resident claimed a $2 million Powerball prize during the March 19 drawing, according to a news release from the Texas Lottery.
The news release said the winning lotto ticket was purchased at Las Carretas Meat Market, located at 12504 West Monte Cristo Road in Edinburg. The Edcouch resident has chosen to remain anonymous.
The winning Quick Pick ticket with Power Play matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn, but not the red Powerball number, the news release stated.
