Edinburg airport reopens after small aircraft makes 'rough' landing

UPDATE: The runway at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg reopened Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024 at 3:34 p.m.

Windy conditions caused a Cessna 210 aircraft to make a rough landing Thursday at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg, according to a city of Edinburg spokesperson.

As a precaution, the runway at the airport is closed until further notice, city spokesperson Roxanne Lerma said in a news release

Lerma said the windy conditions contributed to a gear collapse during landing. Emergency crews arrived at the scene and secured the aircraft and assessed the situation.

No injuries were reported and everyone onboard the aircraft were safely evacuated.

Airport officials are working to clear and inspect the runway before resuming normal operations, according to Lerma.