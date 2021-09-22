Edinburg animal shelter loses no-kill status, desperately seeking volunteers
The Valley's largest animal shelter, a safe haven for hundreds of unwanted dogs and cats, has lost its 'no kill' status, cutting the chances of finding a forever home for many.
Officials at Palm Valley Animal Society say they need the community's help; the shelter has had a 40% increase in animal intake since February.
Executive Director for the shelter Donna Casamento says cages are full of animals, and volunteers are desperately needed.
"We have so much going on, so much need here at the shelter," Casamento said. "We need people to come in. We need hands, hearts, and minds."
Watch the video above for the full story.
