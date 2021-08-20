Edinburg approves $23 million bond program to revitalize downtown
A multimillion-dollar project to revitalize downtown Edinburg has been given the green light.
The city council approved the issuance of $23 million in obligation bonds earlier this week.
The funds are split into three different places with the goal of showing that the city has a devotion to the arts and giving businesses a better opportunity to thrive.
Watch the video above for the full story.
