x

Edinburg approves $23 million bond program to revitalize downtown

7 hours 5 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, August 20 2021 Aug 20, 2021 August 20, 2021 6:53 AM August 20, 2021 in News - Local
By: Trevier Gonzalez

A multimillion-dollar project to revitalize downtown Edinburg has been given the green light.

The city council approved the issuance of $23 million in obligation bonds earlier this week. 

The funds are split into three different places with the goal of showing that the city has a devotion to the arts and giving businesses a better opportunity to thrive.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days