Edinburg attorney offering free legal services for people prosecuted for abortion

An Edinburg lawyer says he will offer free legal services to defend anyone in the Valley if they’re prosecuted for having an abortion.

Juan Palacios, better known as Sonny, is the lead attorney at JSPalacios, his law firm in Edinburg. Palacios is also the father of three girls: Suzanne, Jane, and Braiden.

“I promised them since they were kids, they were little girls, that they could make their own decisions in their lives,” Palacios said.

Palacios says the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade hit close to home. As a father, Palacios says he wants his daughters to have the right to choose.

“I tell them, ‘This is their decision. This is their free will,'" Palacios said. "Who am I to stifle that?’”

“I do believe that this is a woman’s health issue and, as a father of daughters, I will fight for my daughters and I will fight for all women,” Palacios continued.

Palacios also pledged to fund travel expenses for women who need to leave the state to seek abortion services.

“I’m not leaving it up to the federal government as to whether somebody can afford to go to another state or I’m not leaving it up to the state of Texas," Palacios said. "I've been blessed with resources and I think it would be irresponsible of me to give some advantages to my own daughters, I would not give to other people.

Palacios also calls on district attorneys in local counties to follow the lead of DA's across the state and the country by refusing to prosecute abortion cases.

Channel 5 News reached out to two local district attorneys.

The district attorney for Cameron County refused to comment on the topic.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. responded in a statement that reads, “My job is to do Justice and Justice can be done and served in many different ways.”

"If the local prosecutors choose to prosecute, that’s where I come in," Palacios said. "I will choose to defend them for free."

Palacios says he hopes others will do the same.

"I encourage other businesses, I encourage other families of means, I encourage everybody to stand up and make their voice known," Palacios said.

Palacios says several people have already reached out via Facebook and Instagram inquiring about his help.