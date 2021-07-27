Edinburg breaks ground on new recreation center

A project in the works for about four years is moving forward as Edinburg city leaders broke ground Monday on a new recreation center.

The new and improved El Tule Recreation Center will house three indoor basketball courts, something that members of the community are looking forward to.

This new facility will not only service area young people, but people of all ages with its very own walking trail and dog park.

"You can drop off your kids here at the basketball gymnasium to play a game or a volleyball game and the parents can go for a walk or you can bring the dogs," Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina said. "Take them for a walk here in the dog park so it's a multipurpose facility."

The center will also offer plenty of activities for the elderly.