Edinburg businesses receiving assistance from FLIP program

El Fenix Bakery has stood as an Edinburg staple since the 1940s.

“[Customers] come in from all over and they say 'my parents brought me here, my grandparents brought me here,' and now they're bringing their little kids here,” El Fenix Bakery Co-Owner Cerjio Elizarraraz said.

The bakery has some much-needed improvement projects.

Elizarraraz said they're currently working on restriping their parking lot and putting up a sign.

“There's always something that we need to improve on,” Elizarraraz said.

Both projects can now be funded through the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation’s FLIP Program.

The program offers the chance for 40 businesses in Edinburg to each receive $10,000 for any improvements to their properties.

The Edinburg EDC said the program is designed to benefit the city as a whole.

One of the requirements to get the funding is to use an Edinburg based contractor for the work.

The EDC will reimburse funds to business owners once work is complete.

More information on the FLIP Program is available online.

Watch the video above for the full story.