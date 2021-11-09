Edinburg Chamber of Commerce to host candidate forum Friday

The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates forum, with six individuals running for city council, at 9 a.m. on Friday Nov. 19, at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance.

The following candidates are scheduled to speak during the forum:

Mayoral: Mayor Richard Molina and Ramiro Garza Jr.

Council Place 1: Dan Diaz and Smiley Martinez

Council Place 2: Ruben “Bubba” Palacios and Jason De Leon

The candidates will be given the opportunity to state their stance and answer a formal question and answer format. Edinburg Chamber Vice President of Public Affairs, Veronica Gonzales, is set to moderate the forum, and ask questions related to the office each candidate is seeking.

The forum will be streamed live online on livestream.com/eccr, and will be published to the Edinburg Chambers YouTube channel after the event.

Edinburg citizens can cast their ballots during early voting starting Nov. 29 through Dec. 10, or on run-off election day Dec. 14.

For more information on the candidate forum call 956-383-4974 or visit www.edinburg.com.