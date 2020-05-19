Edinburg cheer gym reopens with added safety measures

A local cheerleader gym is getting ready to reopen for training after nearly two months of being closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cheer Strike All Stars in Edinburg is getting ready to welcome cheerleaders back with added safety measures from the moment they get dropped off.

Danielle Valdez, owner of Cheer Strike All Stars, says her athletes will be trained differently for the time being by coaching more verbally.

Tumbling classes will be limited to eight athletes, Valdez said.

