Edinburg CISD coach retiring after 41 years

After 41 years in education, a beloved Edinburg CISD coach is retiring at the end of this school year.

A surprise retirement ceremony was held Thursday for Coach Bertha Chavana, who has spent most of her career at Harwell Middle School.

Coach Chavana says she's choosing to retire now because she wants to spend more time with her family.

“I have students who will say, ‘hey coach, my mom said you were her coach.’ I say, ‘who is your mom,’ and we get to talking,” Chavana said. “I've had students who come in and say, ‘hey coach, my grandma said you were her coach.’ I say, ‘she's a liar, I’m not that old.’"

Students said Chavana is more than just their coach. They described her as their cheerleader who pushes them to be better, even after they are no longer her students.

Coach Chavana makes it her mission to get to know the kids on a personal level. When she meets new coaches, she tells them to make a personal connection with the students.

Watch the video above for the full story.