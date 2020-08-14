Edinburg CISD plans to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary School, solicits suggestions from public

Two months after the city of Brownsville removed a Confederate monument from a local park, the Edinburg school district is taking action to remove another: By starting the process to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary School.

For more than 60 years an Edinburg school has honored Robert E. Lee, a confederate general during the Civil War.

Now the school board is soliciting suggestions for a new name.

Some are suggesting people like state Trooper Moises Sanchez, who was killed in the line of duty; local veterans killed in action; and former teachers and Latino scholars. Some people, though, want to keep the existing name.

To suggest a new name click here.

Submissions will be accepted until Sept. 3.

Watch the video for the full story.