Edinburg CISD Reassigns Leija, Peña From Their Coaching Posts

EDINBURG - Edinburg CISD made two coaching changes on Monday. JJ Leija was reassigned from his head football coaching position at Edinburg High School after five seasons. Meanwhile Gabe Peña was reassigned from his head football coaching post at Economedes High School, a position he's held since 2011.

Leija, an Edinburg High alum, took over the position in 2016 after the Bobcats had five straight losing seasons. In his five seasons Leija had risen the level of play and respect of the program with four playoff qualifying seasons with only one season below .500.

Late in the 2020 season Leija would be placed on probation by the UIL after an on-field incident by one of his players Emmnauel Duron became national news when he physically assaulted a referee after being ejected from a contest. After the incident Edinburg High School and Leija were placed on probation by the Texas athletic governing body for next season.

Leija, guided the Bobcats to a 27-21 record in the five seasons

Peña, has lead the Jaguar program since 2011 as just the second head coach in school history. Peña led the Jaguars to four of the five playoff appearances in program history with his best years coming in 2013 and 2016 with 7-4 records.