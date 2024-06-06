x

Edinburg city commissioner appealing judge's decision to overturn election

Edinburg city commissioner appealing judge's decision to overturn election
4 hours 10 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, June 06 2024 Jun 6, 2024 June 06, 2024 9:12 AM June 06, 2024 in News - Local

The attorney for an Edinburg city commissioner at the center of an election dispute is appealing a court's decision to overturn his election win.

A judge ruled to overturn the results of the November Commissioner Place 4 race between David White and Gerardo Lozano. A judge ruled to overturn the race because of alleged illegal votes cast for White.

RELATED STORY: Records: Judge overturns Edinburg city election due to illegal votes

The court said when those illegal votes are taken away, Lozano becomes the top vote getter.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days