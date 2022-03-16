Edinburg City Council adopts code of ethics ordinance for elected officials

A campaign promise routinely made by a candidate vying for the mayor’s seat was fulfilled during a council meeting Tuesday night.

The newly-adopted code of ethics, which impacts the city of Edinburg’s mayor, city council, as well as board and committee members, passed unanimously in the form of a city ordinance.

Part of the new code’s description states that elected officials:

Must not use their positions to secure privileges

Must avoid conduct that would lead to perceptions of bias or partiality.

Must commit to acting in the best interests of the community.

The code incorporates federal, state, and local law requirements of elected officials in one central location.

According to the ordinance’s description, the code also requires elected officials to receive training in connection to the laws they're required to follow.

Ramiro Garza Jr., now almost three months into his tenure as mayor, spoke before the vote.

“I think it’s about building trust with our residents, our community,” Garza said. “We’re asking them to participate and provide feedback — as part of the Edinburg 2040 Program — I think will only make sense to do that.”

In December, Edinburg’s new city council voted to approve an ordinance to allow the audio recording of conversations during executive session in a move to increase transparency and build trust with the public.