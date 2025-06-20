Edinburg doctor honors wife's wishes to have her organs donated

An Edinburg doctor said he is still coming to terms with his wife’s passing.

“It's kinda hard to put into words, to have somebody you know… taken away from you from one day to the next," Dr. Henry Herrera said.

Herrera’s wife, Rocio, died in 2024 from a brain aneurysm.

“What I miss most about her is her general presence, her just being with us,” Herrera said.

Rocio was a registered organ donor, and Herrera decided to follow her wishes to have her organs donated after her passing.

“I think if it's something your loved one requested, it could be a way to honor them,” Herrera said.

Herrera said representatives with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance were very understanding, and did not rush anything.

“I think a lot of times people think the hospitals are going to rush to harvest the organs, or these organs are going to go somewhere they don't want them to go," Herrera said. “It should all just be dispelled, it was nothing like that."

Herrera said TOSA has kept him updated on what happened to his wife's organs, and the people she's saved.

“It's just a beautiful thing to know that other people are living because of the gift my wife gave them,” Herrera said.

Herrera is now encouraging others to sign up to become donors and give others a second chance at life.

“People should consider becoming a donor, and if you are in the unfortunate situation where you have to make a decision about your loved ones donating organs, I would say please consider it,” Herrera said.

According to TOSA, over 100,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant nationwide.

Channel 5 News is raising awareness on the need for organ donors with a registration drive in honor of former Channel 5 Sports director, Dave Brown.

Channel 5 News will be holding an organ donor registration drive at the Weslaco studio on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. TOSA staff will be on site to assist anyone who wants to sign up to be an organ donor.

You can also register to become an organ donor online.

