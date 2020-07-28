Edinburg family found dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning in their home

Four family members on Monday were found dead in their home and one was rushed to the hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to a city of Edinburg news release, police responded to the 2000 block of Woodstone Drive in reference to a welfare concern.

When officers arrived they found four family members had died and one was rushed to a hospital, according to the release.

“With further investigation it appears that there was no foul play and this death was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator found inside the home,” according to the release.

Edinburg police Chief Cesar Torres is expected to provide more information at a 3 p.m. news conference on Tuesday.