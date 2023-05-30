Edinburg family remembers loved one's sacrifice during Memorial Day

At the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, families of fallen soldiers recognized their loved one's service and sacrifice during Memorial Day.

Nearly 20 years after her son died on the battlefield, Lisa Sekula can still remember the conversation she had with her son, Dustin, about joining the military.

"He graduated in the top of his class and he was offered scholarships, but he said mom, I have to do this first," Lisa said.

She says September 11 stirred something deep within him and because he was only 17 years old at the time, she had to give her consent that would allow Dustin to join the Marine Corps.

Soon after, he was deployed to Iraq.

"My brother didn't come back, you learn how to deal with that, and stuff, but I am proud of the sacrifice he made." Dustin's sister, Danielle said.

The 18-year-old was the first Edinburg native to be killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Although his family is still trying to come to terms with his death decades later, his heroics on the battlefield give them solace.

The city of Edinburg renamed their city library after Dustin. It now serves as a living tribute to Dustin's service and sacrifice.

"I'm reminded just by going through our main street how many heroes we have, men that have given up their lives," Lisa said.

Through it all, Lisa and Danielle have remained strong for each other. They carry the memory of Dustin in their hearts, and are living their lives in his honor and in remembrance of all the service men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"It's really important to realize that our freedoms are not free," Lisa said.

