Edinburg fire chief passes away, leaving a legacy of courage and service

The city of Edinburg announced the passing of fire Chief Shawn Snider after a battle with cancer, he was 58 years old.

Snider served the city for more than three decades. He joined the Edinburg Fire Department in January 1991 and became Fire Chief in 1999, according to a news release.

"Chief Snider was an exemplary public servant who dedicated his life to protecting the people of Edinburg. He was a true leader who inspired his team to be the best they could be, and his legacy will always live on in the Edinburg Fire Department," Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Chief Snider's family and his other family at the Edinburg Fire Department during this difficult time."

During his time as chief, Snider worked to improve the department's response times, increase training opportunities for firefighters, and enhance public safety in the community, according to the release.

Many city officials gave their condolences to Snider's family. Mayor Pro Tem David White also expressed his condolences.

"Chief Snider was a consummate professional and a true leader in the fire service. His passion for the job and his commitment to the people of Edinburg were evident in everything he did," he said. "We will miss him dearly, and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones."

Funeral arrangements are pending.