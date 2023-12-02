Edinburg fire chief provides generator safety tips

With winter approaching, fire officials say now is the best time to make sure your power generators are working properly.

Edinburg Fire Chief Omar Garza said it's a good idea to do year-round maintenance checks on generators, as they can go months without being used, but the fuel in them can go bad over time.

Old fuel can clog the fuel lines, causing the generator to not start.

Generators can also can produce carbon monoxide, which can be deadly.

Fire officials recommend having a carbon monoxide detector, and storing generators in a clean, dry and well ventilated spot that's not inside your home.

