Edinburg Fire Department introduces new fire trucks
Edinburg's firefighters held a pushback ceremony to officially break in their brand-new fire trucks.
The department got a new $720,000 pumper. A pumper is what firefighters use for 99% of their service calls.
They also got an $820,000 rescue tanker. It features a large water tank which can be useful in rural areas.
"The fire is normally not off of a city road. It's off of a county road. There's normally not fire hydrants. And so for in order for us to fight those fires, we need water supply," Edinburg Fire Department Deputy Chief Ubaldo Perez said.
The rescue tanker will also be used by the Texas A&M Forrest Service when responding to wildfires in South Texas.
