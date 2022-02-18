Edinburg firefighter hospitalized following vehicle rollover

A firefighter with the Edinburg Fire Department is hospitalized following a single-vehicle rollover, according to city spokeswoman Ashly Custer.

The firefighter was the only occupant in a brush truck that was heading back to the station after responding to a fire in Hargill when it rolled over near FM 490 and Expressway 281 Friday evening.

“The city wishes this firefighter a speedy recovery and is grateful to hear the injuries they sustained are not life-threatening,” Custer said in a statement.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.