Edinburg fires police chief

By: KRGV Digital

The city of Edinburg has fired Edinburg police Chief Cesar Torres.

A city spokeswoman confirmed to KRGV Channel 5 News that the city and Torres have "separated as of today."

Assistant Police Chief Peter De La Garza has been named interim police chief effective immediately, the city said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

