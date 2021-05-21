Edinburg fires police chief

The city of Edinburg has fired Edinburg police Chief Cesar Torres.

A city spokeswoman confirmed to KRGV Channel 5 News that the city and Torres have "separated as of today."

Assistant Police Chief Peter De La Garza has been named interim police chief effective immediately, the city said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Edinburg police chief placed on administrative leave

Edinburg police chief files lawsuit against city

Federal judge to oversee lawsuit filed by Edinburg police chief