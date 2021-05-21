Edinburg fires police chief
The city of Edinburg has fired Edinburg police Chief Cesar Torres.
A city spokeswoman confirmed to KRGV Channel 5 News that the city and Torres have "separated as of today."
Assistant Police Chief Peter De La Garza has been named interim police chief effective immediately, the city said in a statement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
