Edinburg flea market helping those in need

A flea market in Edinburg is helping the community in big ways.

My Little Flea Market opened a year ago during the pandemic. Ruben Rodriguez saved up $10,000 to buy himself a truck. But instead he spent that money elsewhere.

"He bought me the store with his savings,” said Sylvia Rodriguez, owner of My Little Flea Market. “He knew I always dreamed of having my own little flea market."

Ruben bought the store in an effort to thank his mother for everything she's done for their family.

"It was time to pay her back everything she has done for us, every sacrifice,” Rodriguez said. “She left the house in Mexico and the restaurant to give us a better future, and she did."

And now, she is paying it forward by helping those that have very little.

"When people that don't have money come here, we give them clothes and shoes because many people, thank God, have given us plenty of things,” Sylvia said.

They also send whatever clothes they can't sell to cities in Mexico. "We do it out of the kindness of our hearts, my son and I,” Sylvia said.

“And we feel good as human beings, that we are helping the community, even if it's just a little bit, we are glad we can give a little bit of what we have."

My Little Flea Market is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

To donate, you can bring in whatever items you might have or give them a call to have them pick it up at (956) 465-8111.