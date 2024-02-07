Edinburg gearing up for annual fiesta

The city of Edinburg is gearing up for one of their biggest celebrations of the year.

Fiesta Edinburg is set for Thursday, Feb. 29 through Sunday, March 3 at the Bert Ogden Arena.

Fiesta Edinburg promises family-friendly attractions including the Heart of America Carnival, a thrilling Lucha Libre match, and captivating animal and dinosaur exhibits from Contacto Animal and a parade.

Edinburg Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ronnie Larralde joins Dina Herrera-Garza to discuss the festival in the video above.