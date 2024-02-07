x

Edinburg gearing up for annual fiesta

3 hours 14 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, February 07 2024 Feb 7, 2024 February 07, 2024 5:26 PM February 07, 2024 in News - Local
By: Dina Herrera-Garza

The city of Edinburg is gearing up for one of their biggest celebrations of the year. 

Fiesta Edinburg is set for Thursday, Feb. 29 through Sunday, March 3 at the Bert Ogden Arena.

Fiesta Edinburg promises family-friendly attractions including the Heart of America Carnival, a thrilling Lucha Libre match, and captivating animal and dinosaur exhibits from Contacto Animal and a parade.

Edinburg Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ronnie Larralde joins Dina Herrera-Garza to discuss the festival in the video above. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days