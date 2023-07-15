Edinburg holding 10th annual FridaFest on Saturday

The city of Edinburg is set to hold its 10th annual FridaFest to honor the legendary Mexican artist.

FridaFest will be held on Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at the city hall courtyard.

The celebration will highlight local artwork and activities inspired by Frida Kahlo.

FridaFest will also celebrate women’s empowerment with a panel featuring local female leaders in law, education, business, government, and entertainment.

