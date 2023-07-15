Edinburg holding 10th annual FridaFest on Saturday
The city of Edinburg is set to hold its 10th annual FridaFest to honor the legendary Mexican artist.
FridaFest will be held on Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at the city hall courtyard.
The celebration will highlight local artwork and activities inspired by Frida Kahlo.
FridaFest will also celebrate women’s empowerment with a panel featuring local female leaders in law, education, business, government, and entertainment.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg North High School graduate designs new mural at city's skate park
-
Harlingen police reveal more details on person of interest in death of...
-
Agua SUD boil water notice lifted
-
Edinburg police warns of scam calls from callers claiming to be police...
-
ERCOT issues weather watch for next week
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships