Edinburg holding 10th annual FridaFest on Saturday

Friday, July 14 2023
By: Brenda Villa

The city of Edinburg is set to hold its 10th annual FridaFest to honor the legendary Mexican artist.

FridaFest will be held on Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at the city hall courtyard.

The celebration will highlight local artwork and activities inspired by Frida Kahlo.

FridaFest will also celebrate women’s empowerment with a panel featuring local female leaders in law, education, business, government, and entertainment.

