Edinburg holding 8th annual Filipino Festival

Free family fun will be had Saturday as part of the 8th annual Filipino Festival in Edinburg.

It's a festival to not only celebrate the Philippines’ Independence Day, but also to highlight the culture with the Rio Grande Valley.

Padini Santiago said the Filipino community in the Valley has grown over the years.

“By sharing our culture to the community, this is also our way of thanking the city,” Santiago said. “Not just the city, but the entire Valley for giving us this opportunity to come and work here."

People who attend the festival will get a glimpse of Filipino culture with dance performances, food and a traditional fashion show.

The event will be free and open to the public. It's set for Saturday, June 10 at 6 p.m. at the Edinburg Municipal Auditorium, located at 200 N. 7th Ave.