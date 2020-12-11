x

Edinburg hosting drive-thru holiday light show Dec. 12 at H-E-B park

By: Allysa Cole

The city of Edinburg is hosting a drive-thru light show event as part of the city's first annual "Holiday at the Park" celebration.

The city decide on the drive-thru style event instead of the annual Night of Lights Parade to comply with CDC guidelines but still keep the holiday spirit.

Edinburg Mayor Ricardo Molina said the goal was to have something eventful for the whole family while still staying safe.

