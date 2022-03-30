Edinburg library starts blessing box for book and food donations

The Edinburg library is teaming up with a young resident to promote kindness and literacy— all in one place.

A blessing box has been set up outside Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library. The blessing box is described as a free library that doubles as a food pantry and has only been around for five days, but it's already been filled with a number of different items.

The idea to create the blessing box came from eight-year-old Edinburg resident Kendra Cantu. She hopes the box will encourage kindness while helping members of the community.

"Community is more important than I think probably anything else from my heart because I love helping my community and it just got on my mind that what if I can put a blessing box here in this library so people can put what they can," Cantu said.

The box will stay open even when the library is closed, so people can come by at any time and either pick up or drop off an item.

Letty Leija, director of the library and cultural arts for the city of Edinburg, says these items are not limited to just books and food.

"We're also requesting toiletries, hygiene items, such as shampoo or soap or things like that,” Leija said. “Some people have even brought diapers. So, anything that someone who is in need would be able to use."

Leija says if your donation doesn't fit in the box, then you can bring it into the library and let them know it's for the blessing box.