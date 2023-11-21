Edinburg man accused of trying to have woman killed over child custody battle

Jonathan Gutierrez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records.

An Edinburg man is in custody after police say he tried to hire two individuals to assassinate a woman over a child custody battle, documents show.

Jonathan Gutierrez was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on Friday, Nov. 17 on a charge of capital murder criminal solicitation, according to jail records.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News, the FBI began investigating Gutierrez last week after he met with two individuals at a public parking lot to plan the murder of a woman.

The meeting was recorded, the affidavit added.

During the meeting, Gutierrez said the issue with the would-be-victim was over a child custody matter. According to the affidavit, Gutierrez provided both individuals a photo of the woman, and a $1,000 down payment. Gutierrez also said he would provide the individuals with the woman’s address at a later time.

The FBI and the Edinburg Police Department then conducted surveillance on Gutierrez, who met with one of the individuals on Thursday, Nov. 16, and said the victim’s assassination was pending the outcome of an upcoming disposition in the child custody case.

Gutierrez was arrested at a traffic stop following that meeting, the affidavit said.

Records show Gutierrez remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.