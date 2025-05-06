Edinburg man arrested after allegedly striking 13-year-old girl with his vehicle

Edinburg police arrested a man who allegedly struck a 13-year-old girl with his vehicle near B.L Garza Middle School on Tuesday, according to a news release.

According to the news release, 69-year-old Dennis Bullard, of Edinburg, allegedly fled the scene after hitting the teen with his SUV.

At around 10 a.m., officers responded to the auto-pedestrian accident at the intersection of North McColl Road and West Schunior Road, according to the news release.

Preliminary investigation revealed the 13-year-old was struck by a gray SUV traveling southbound as she attempted to cross the street on her way to the middle school, according to the news release.

The news release said one witness rendered immediate aid to the student. They were able to take her to the school, where staff contacted emergency services. The student was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A second witness was able to provide a license plate to Edinburg police.

According to the news release, officers were able to locate and identify the suspect as Bullard. He was taken into custody and is facing a charge of collision involving serious bodily injury and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing.