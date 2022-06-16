Edinburg Man Arrested for Storing Child Pornography Online

WESLACO – Federal investigators say digital traces led them to an Edinburg man storing child pornography online.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators say Rodolfo Garza III was storing illegal images on Dropbox.

They say the cloud service warned police and provided the user’s IP address.

That led law enforcement to Garza’s home address where they discovered more illegal images and videos.

