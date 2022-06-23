Edinburg man charged in delivery truck theft

Francisco Garcia. KRGV photo

An Edinburg man was charged Thursday with aggravated robbery after police say he stole a delivery truck and assaulted the person in the vehicle.

Francisco Garcia was arrested Wednesday for the theft. Officers with the Edinburg Police Department were dispatched to the 1500 block of Carmen Avenue where they learned two individuals were making a delivery when a male suspect stole the vehicle, according to a news release.

RELATED: Suspect in custody after stealing delivery truck, Edinburg police say

“One of two individuals remained in the back of the delivery truck,” the news release stated. “The suspect drove about a block, where the truck got stuck in a grassy area. The male suspect assaulted the individual and fled the scene.”

Garcia was located after police searched the area, police said.

A judge set Garcia’s bond at $75,000.