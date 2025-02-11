Edinburg man convicted in 2021 murder sentenced to 40 years

An Edinburg man charged in a 2021 murder has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to a news release.

The news release said 24-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of Salvador Sanchez. Gonzalez entered a guilty plea on February 3.

Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Avenida Dulce to reports of shots fired, according to the news release.

The news release said when deputies arrived, they found a vehicle with its emergency lights on and bloodstains on the exterior; a shotgun was located in the rear passenger seat. Sanchez was found dead in the trunk from a single gunshot wound to the chest.