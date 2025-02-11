Edinburg man convicted in 2021 murder sentenced to 40 years
An Edinburg man charged in a 2021 murder has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to a news release.
The news release said 24-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of Salvador Sanchez. Gonzalez entered a guilty plea on February 3.
RELATED STORY: Man arrested in rural Edinburg homicide investigation
Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Avenida Dulce to reports of shots fired, according to the news release.
The news release said when deputies arrived, they found a vehicle with its emergency lights on and bloodstains on the exterior; a shotgun was located in the rear passenger seat. Sanchez was found dead in the trunk from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
More News
News Video
-
Valley flower shops advising of price increases for Valentine's Day
-
Smart Living: How to avoid an audit this tax season
-
Made in the 956: Trucha RGV showcases local artists, journalists
-
Hidalgo County sheriff says ICE raids are only targeting criminal migrants
-
Sullivan City special council meeting canceled due to lack of quorum