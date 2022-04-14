Edinburg man found guilty in 2017 murder

Gabino Salinas. Photo Credit: Hidalgo County DA's Office

A Hidalgo County jury found a 37-year-old Edinburg man guilty of a 2017 murder.

Gabino Salinas was convicted on charges of capital murder and possession of marijuana, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office.

Salinas faces life in prison without parole.

Salinas was one of four suspects arrested in November 2017 for the kidnapping and death of 32-year-old Jose Angel Martinez. Salinas was arrested alongside Hector Guerra, Benjamin Chavez Salinas and Sandy Lutz.

Investigators with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office searched a home near Mon Mack Road after receiving a call of suspicious circumstances. A large amount of blood was found at the home.

Surveillance video found by the sheriff’s office showed Martinez’s body being dragged by a car toward a citrus orchard off Mon Mack Road in North Edinburg. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said at the time that the murder was in retaliation for a home invasion that occurred in April 2017.

Sentencing for Salinas is set for Monday, April 18.

Records show Guerra and Lutz have status hearings on the case next month. Sanchez is scheduled to go to trial on April 25.