Edinburg man identified as alleged human smuggler arrested following vehicle pursuit
An Edinburg man has been identified as the accused human smuggler who was arrested on Wednesday after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez.
Olivarez said Eliseo Hernandez, of Edinburg, led DPS troopers on a vehicle pursuit before coming to a stop in the area of 9th Street and Ash Avenue in McAllen.
RELATED STORY: Man arrested on human smuggling charge following law enforcement pursuit in McAllen
Hernandez was allegedly smuggling an undocumented female migrant from Colombia, according to Olivarez. He was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons and evading arrest. The female migrant is now in U.S. Border Patrol custody.
