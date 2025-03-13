Edinburg man killed following rollover crash

A man died after he was ejected from his vehicle in a Tuesday rollover crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. north of Edinburg on FM 1925 and Depot Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by 21-year-old Ernesto Hernandez Perez, was traveling eastbound on FM 1925 when it veered onto the westbound lane off the roadway. The vehicle went airborne and rolled over several times before Perez was ejected from the car.

Perez was hospitalized and succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.