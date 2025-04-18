Edinburg man sentenced for attempting to smuggle $3 million in cocaine

An Edinburg was sentenced to federal prison for smuggling 43 kilograms of cocaine into the United States, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said 37-year-old Hector Julian Sustaita pleaded guilty on Dec. 12, 2024. He was ordered to serve four years in prison, to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

Sustaita arrived at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint in a Chevrolet Silverado on June 7, 2024. He said he was heading to Houston to work on solar panels, but authorities did not see any luggage or tools inside his vehicle, according to the news release.

The news release said an x-ray scan revealed "anomalies" in the vehicle's frame, and a K-9 alerted authorities to the odor of drugs. A search resulted in the seizure of 36 bundles of cocaine wrapped in cellophane and tape. Five were located in the dashboard, five more were found inside the rear door and 26 were inside a hidden compartment near the truck bed.

The cocaine weighed at 43.04 kilograms with an estimated street value of more than $3 million, according to the news release.

Sustaita was out on bond but was taken into custody following his sentencing. He will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.