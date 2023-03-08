Edinburg man sentenced to 10 years probation in DWI crash that killed son

An Edinburg man was sentenced to 10 years probation in the 2018 DWI crash that resulted in the death of his son.

Jose Quintanilla pleaded guilty Monday to intoxication manslaughter, court records state.

Related Story: Man Charged in Connection with Crash that Killed 11-Year-Old

The incident happened back in Edinburg on September 2018 when Quintanilla was driving under the influence on Ingle Road when he drove into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Quintanilla's 11-year-old son was in the passenger seat and died in the crash.

Along with his probation, Quintanialla was also ordered to serve 240 hours of community service.