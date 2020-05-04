x

Edinburg man shares coronavirus recovery story

Monday, May 04 2020
By: Christian Colón

An Edinburg man shared his story after spending days in the hospital, recovering from the coronavirus.

Mario Requenez says about two months ago, he went on a trip to Dallas where he contracted the virus.

Alone in a Brownsville hospital room, Requenez feared he wouldn't wake up in the morning.

After being medically cleared, Requenez says he feels blessed to be alive and that he owes that to his wife and the team at Valley Baptist.

