Edinburg Mayor Pro Tem announces resignation

5 hours 34 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, March 17 2021 Mar 17, 2021 March 17, 2021 4:01 PM March 17, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

City of Edinburg Mayor Pro Tem and Councilmember Place 2 Gilbert Enriquez announced his resignation from office, effective Tuesday March 16.

In a social media post made Wednesday, Enriquez said the hiring of his nephew by the Edinburg Fire Department prompted his resignation. 

The Edinburg City Council accepted the resignation and expressed their well-wishes for Enriquez.

The city’s charter states that the remaining council members may fill the vacancy by appointment.

