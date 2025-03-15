Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza gives his final State of the City Address

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza delivered his final State of the City Address on Thursday.

At the address, Garza said Edinburg is one of the fastest growing cities in the Rio Grande Valley, and they've approved 800 new single family homes within the last year.

With all this growth, the mayor announced details on several road widening and drainage projects.

The city is working on improving drainage around the courthouse in Edinburg from University Drive to I-69C.

One major project will be converting east Freddy Gonzalez Drive into a boulevard leading to the Vackar Stadium, the home of the new UTRGV college football team.

The city plans to invest $90 million on road improvement and drainage projects. They also plan to expand their wastewater treatment plant.

This was the mayor’s final State of the City Address. In January, Garza announced he would not seek reelection following a prostate cancer diagnosis.

