Edinburg mayor reacts to upcoming state law that limits local regulations

House Bill 2127 — also known as the “Death Star” bill — is set to go into law on Friday, Sept. 1.

The law restricts local governments' ability to enact and enforce certain ordinances.

“This legislation limits the ability for us to be able to maintain the self and well-being of our community,” Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza said. “There's maybe some unintended consequences."

Supporters say the bill is supposed to keep policies uniform throughout the state and “return the historic exclusive regulatory powers to the state, where those powers belong."

Garza says he finds several problems with that portion of the bill, adding that locally elected officials are far more accessible than lawmakers in Austin.

“We can automatically include an item on our agenda next Tuesday, “Garza said. “The legislature only meets every two years. So if there's concerns on the legislature, we have to wait. Our state is so large, so what may work in one community may not be appropriate for another."

San Antonio and Houston are suing Texas over the bill, claiming it’s an overreach in government that goes against the state constitution.

Ahead of the bill going into effect, Garza says they're preparing to comply as best they can.

The full effect of the bill is unknown — and with legal challenges pending, it could take years to see the impact.

