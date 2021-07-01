Edinburg mayor Richard Molina announces reelection bid amid election fraud case

Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina announced Thursday he is seeking reelection for Edinburg’s top seat on the city council.

Molina was first elected in November 2017 after serving as a city council member.

In a letter addressed to residents, Molina noted the growth of the city since his administration started and the city’s response to deliver assistance to residents during the pandemic.

“This is my home. I didn’t run for office to become a politician. I ran for office to serve the city I love,” Molina stated in the news release.

The news release made no comment on the ongoing investigation into an election fraud case against him stemming from the November 2017 Edinburg mayoral election.

In 2019, Molina and his wife –Dalia Molina - turned themselves in to investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and were charged for their alleged involvement in engaging in organized election fraud.

They pleaded not guilty to charges.

Nearly two dozen people were arrested and charged in connection with the case.

The trial was set to begin June 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Records show a new date has not been set.