Edinburg mayoral candidates debate key issues at forum

Another debate was held Friday in the city of Edinburg between the two remaining candidates in the runoff for mayor.

The fourth debate regarding this election also featured those wanting to be the next city councilor for Places 1 and 2.

Candidates were provided several questions in advance ahead of Friday's forum, but only a select amount of those questions were actually asked.

After those running for city council worked to make their case, both Molina and Garza letting their points be made.

Richard Molina used his time to remind those watching that Edinburg has been recognized as one the Valley’s fastest-growing cities, something he has said his leadership is partially responsible for.

"That’s under my leadership, so I would like to say that I have something to do with that," Molina said. "In order for us to continue the momentum that we have right now, we need to keep focusing on jobs.”

On the other hand, Garza has made it a point to demonstrate his time in city government, and despite this being his first time running for political office, he believes the community is responding positively to his campaign working to build trust.

“I served this community for 15 years, 9 years as executive director at EDC, and for six years as city manager," Garza said. "I know the city very well, I know the ins and outs of the city, and I think that’s important.”

Early voting begins on Monday, Nov. 29.

The runoff election is Dec. 14.