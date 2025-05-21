Edinburg mom charged in cocaine-related death of infant daughter

A 24-year-old woman was charged in connection with the death of her infant daughter, who records show tested positive for cocaine.

The toxicology report was done after the 2-month-old died on Feb. 10, 2025, according to multiple affidavits obtained by Channel 5 News.

The mother, Viridiana Nieto, had reportedly been on a drug binge and slept most of the day when her daughter was found unresponsive, the Edinburg Police Department said in a Wednesday news release.

Nieto was charged on Thursday, May 15 with criminally negligent homicide, endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Her bond was set at $1,532,500.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, Edinburg police officers responded to an apartment at the 500 block of South Raul Longoria Road in reference to an unresponsive infant.

Officers performed CPR on the child, but the infant was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the complaint.

The complaint said two women called 911 after checking in on Nieto, and found her asleep and the baby face down on the bed next to her with a purple face.

Nieto’s two other children — a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old — were also found at the residence.

According to the complaint, the women said Nieto arrived the day before from Houston and sounded like she was under the influence due to her slow speech and trouble talking. Nieto also kept calling a friend throughout the day to "go over and party" and claimed she had "bars, cocaine and marijuana.”

The complaint said a detective arrived at the hospital and overheard a relative of Nieto say "even if she was on drugs, it's not her fault." The detective spoke with the relative, who confirmed Nieto's history of drug use.

A checkup requested by Child Protective Services on Feb. 11 showed the infant tested positive for cocaine, the complaint added.

Blood and hair samples taken by the hospital showed Nieto had cocaine, cannabinoid and Xanax in her system.

A detective spoke with Nieto, who initially said she hadn't done drugs in years, according to the complaint. Detectives asked Nieto for consent to search her phone where they found photos and videos taken hours before the incident of what appeared to be “cocaine, two vape pens” and “possibly crystal methamphetamine.”

The detective also “found messages of Viridiana asking people if she knew anyone who sold ice, also known as crystal meth,” the complaint added.

Nieto later told the detective she was trying to get crystal meth “to stay awake but was unable to get any,” according to the complaint.

A search of Nieto’s residence was conducted, where marijuana, a vape and multiple smoking pipes with “burnt marijuana residue” were found.

Bodycam footage of the search showed Nieto attempting to leave the room with what appeared to be “a bag of cocaine, or white pills,” hiding in her hand.

On Feb. 11, Detectives discovered Nieto had been taken to Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco for having suicidal ideations, according to the complaint.

A warrant was issued for Nieto's arrest on April 21 and authorities were able to locate her in Fort Worth, according to the news release. With assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, Nieto was located and taken into custody on May 6.

According to Hidalgo County jail records, Nieto remains in custody.